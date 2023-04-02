HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.04. 262,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

