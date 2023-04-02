Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,126.10

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,126.10 ($13.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,003.75 ($12.33). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,027.50 ($12.62), with a volume of 17,431 shares changing hands.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,083.07. The company has a market cap of £81.17 million, a PE ratio of -242.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -803.78%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.