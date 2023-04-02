Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,635,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 3,386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,354.0 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of HEGIF stock remained flat at $4.42 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20.
About Hengan International Group
