Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,635,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 3,386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,354.0 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of HEGIF stock remained flat at $4.42 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

