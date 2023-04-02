Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 345.0 days.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of HERXF stock remained flat at $9.41 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins cut Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

