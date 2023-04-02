HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.76. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

