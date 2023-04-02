Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Stock Performance
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
