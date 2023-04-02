Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

HTH traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $29.67. 264,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,776. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

