HNP Capital LLC Acquires 10,186 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

