HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $688.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

