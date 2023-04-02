HNP Capital LLC Has $457,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

