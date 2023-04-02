HNP Capital LLC Has $633,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

