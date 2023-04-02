HNP Capital LLC Purchases 6,575 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.