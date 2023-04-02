HNP Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

