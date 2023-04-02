HNP Capital LLC Sells 31 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. Insiders own 8.99% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $821.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $763.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

