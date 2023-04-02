HNP Capital LLC Trims Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

