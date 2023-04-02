Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82,354 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,354 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 17.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $37,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 1,315,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

