Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Bought by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 234.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,613,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 68,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,483,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 144,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.06. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

