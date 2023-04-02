holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.74 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. holoride has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $65,033.61 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.29 or 0.06414036 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00062109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018076 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0422978 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $67,542.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

