Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 1,791,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.6 days.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Home Capital Group stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $31.90.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMCBF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.