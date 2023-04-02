Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

