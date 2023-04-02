Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.12. 2,702,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,346. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.