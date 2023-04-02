Horizen Price Hits $10.77 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.77 or 0.00037856 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $145.81 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00133004 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00053458 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,533,225 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.