Horizen Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Horizen has a total market cap of $143.49 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.60 or 0.00037755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00130078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,535,550 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.