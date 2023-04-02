Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $91.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

