Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.