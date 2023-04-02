Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $31.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,034 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $31,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

