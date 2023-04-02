Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 283,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

