Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,652.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,487.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,128.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,660.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.