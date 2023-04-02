Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

