Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

