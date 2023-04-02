Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 864,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 192,479 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.4 %

HLI traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. 763,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

