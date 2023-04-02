Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Humana by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $485.46 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.37.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.