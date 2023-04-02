Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 3,053,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,716. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

