HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 679,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,209 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 2.8 %

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Shares of HCM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

