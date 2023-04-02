Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 649,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HYFM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,198. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 230,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

