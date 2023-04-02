ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $265.53 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $265.53 million and $226.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 952,944,025 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 952,933,003.4872438 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.27996571 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $467,165,327.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

