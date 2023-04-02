IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at IES

In other news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in IES by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of IES by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES Stock Up 3.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on IESC. TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IES stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 62,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. IES has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

