iExec RLC (RLC) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00005885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $133.84 million and $8.15 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029441 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,085.47 or 1.00018308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.70408766 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,327,381.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

