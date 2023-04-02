Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Up 24.3% in March

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IMMX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Immix Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $57,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

About Immix Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 30,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,023. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

