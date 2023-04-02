Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Immunome Trading Down 1.2 %

IMNM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.74. Immunome has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Immunome Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

