Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IMH opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

