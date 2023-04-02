Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.16, reports. Imunon had a negative net margin of 7,179.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Imunon Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IMNN opened at $1.24 on Friday. Imunon has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

