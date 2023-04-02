IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

IN8bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

