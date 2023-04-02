Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Update

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 1,204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Friday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

