Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,837,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 6,192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,629.7 days.

Innovent Biologics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF remained flat at $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

