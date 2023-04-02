Insider Buying: RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Buys £49,000 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) insider Patrick Martell acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($60,203.96).

Shares of RM opened at GBX 72 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The company has a market cap of £60.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.04.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

