Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 1,361,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,495,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

