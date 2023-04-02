Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 1,361,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,495,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.