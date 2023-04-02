Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 1,361,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.
In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
