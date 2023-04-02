Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,060,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.60 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

