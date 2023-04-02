Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 115,639 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,886,004. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

