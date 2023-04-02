Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of INLX opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellinetics

About Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

