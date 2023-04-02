Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.